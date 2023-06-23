DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas food truck is getting a lot of singing praises from Dallasites.

Hip Hop Hibachi Food truck has many customers moving to their own beat after trying some of the amazing hibachi dishes they offer.

They are currently open Friday through Saturday 4 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. But these times are posted weekly and may change! Check their Instagram for the next upcoming times and locations available.

From steak bowls to Seafood there are so many options! Are you down to experience some Hip Hop Hibachi?