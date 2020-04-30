Dallas Galleria delays opening until Monday, hires industrial hygienist to prepare

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – Some stores and malls are opening Friday. Others, like the Galleria Dallas are staying closed until Monday to prepare.

An industrial hygienist was hired to make sure enough has been done to open safely.

Face coverings will be required for emplyees and customers. It is up to each store to decide whether to open, or to continue curbside pickup.

All stores will be limited to 25% capacity.

Common seating areas have been removed or placed further apart, to allow for social distancing.

Seating for food areas have been removed, as all food items must be taken to-go. The exception is the restaurants, which may choose to open. If they open, they’ll be limited to 25% capacity.

To find out which stores are open, visit https://www.galleriadallas.com/