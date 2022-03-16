DALLAS (KDAF) — Big fan of Dallas’ Overwatch League Team Dallas Fuel? Here’s an opportunity for you.

Dallas Fuel releases Dallas Fuel March Madness Bracket

The team took to Twitter on March 16 and asked fans to submit either their fan art to the team or a special message for the team or your favorite player.

They will then use submitted messages and art to create a college to welcome the team back as they make their way to Dallas.

The collage will then be displayed in the player room this season. To submit your message or art, click here.