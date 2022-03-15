DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’s Overwatch League Team Dallas Fuel is getting in on the March Madness craze and has released their own bracket, where you can vote on which Overwatch map is the best.

Photo courtesy Dallas Fuel

In a Tweet, Dallas Fuel officials said, “wow. y’all really like eichenwalde. time to go to the left side of the bracket. now arriving at lijiang tower vs volskaya industries”.

So far fans have chosen King’s Row over H. Lunar Colony, Dorado over Oasis, Ilios over Hanamura, and Eichenwalde over Rialto.

You can participate in the bracket by going to the team’s Twitter page and participating in their polls.