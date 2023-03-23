Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

DALLAS (KDAF) — While all eyes are on college basketball, there’s a North Texas local that’s doing some winning on their own.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Cedar won $1 million off of a scratch ticket, “A Cedar Hill resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout.”

It was bought at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Interstate Highway 20 in Arlington. The big winner decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Cash Blowout offers more than $153.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes,” the lottery explained.