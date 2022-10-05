A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?

Well, a woodchuck didn’t win but a Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex sure did; the Texas Lottery reports a resident of DFW has recently claimed a $1.025 million Texas Two Step jackpot prize.

“A Watauga resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step® prize worth $1.025 million for

the drawing on Sept. 26,” the lottery said.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at an Albertsons on Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth; the winner elected to be anonymous. The ticket was a Quick Pick that matched all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus Ball.

The lottery said, “Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn.”