DALLAS (KDAF) — The heat is set to continue in North Texas as Dallas-Fort Worth remains under a Heat Advisory and the western portion of the region is under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Monday, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports, “Another hot day is in store for North and Central Texas with highs in the upper 90s to 107 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region.”

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth also says the Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Tuesday from the Big Country to Central Texas, “High temperatures will reach or exceed 105 degrees Monday afternoon across the warning area.”

The Heat Advisory will be active in DFW into East Texas, “High temperatures will reach or exceed 103 degrees Monday and Tuesday afternoons within the advisory area with heat index values topping 105.”

NWS Fort Worth