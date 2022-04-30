DALLAS (KDAF) — A new survey says that Americans, and Texans, are losing sleep.
According to Harmony Healthcare It, nearly nine out of 10 people surveyed said they have trouble falling asleep, and more than half of all people they surveyed said they struggle to sleep at least once a week or more.
Going further, they looked at what sleep-related problems Americans are googling the most. Their findings say that Texans specifically Google ‘insomnia’ the most.
Dallas (15) and Fort Worth (23) made the survey’s list of the 30 most sleepless cities, ranked by the number of google searches related to insomnia.
Here is the full list:
- Las Vegas
- Baltimore
- Denver
- Seattle
- Boston
- Portland
- Washington D.C.
- Austin
- Nashville
- Charlotte
- Detroit
- Columbus
- San Francisco
- Memphis
- Dallas
- San Jose
- Philadelphia
- Indianapolis
- Louisville
- Houston
- El Paso
- Jacksonville
- Fort Worth
- San Diego
- Oklahoma City
- Chicago
- San Antonio
- Los Angeles
- Phoenix
- New York City
For the full report, visit harmonyhit.com.