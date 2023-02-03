DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking to buy a home in the new year? Dallas-Fort Worth is filled with plenty of new homes up for sale in 2023.

Knock released its Buyer-Seller Market Index and found the 10 markets in the United States with the biggest increase of homes for sale, and if you’ve got some flexibility of when and where you want to purchase a home, you’ve got a good chance of finding one.

The index found that only three markets favor buyers, “Of the top 10 markets, only three – Colorado Springs, Colo.; Dallas and Las Vegas – currently favor buyers. The remainder are in neutral territory with the exception of St. Louis, currently ranks as a sellers’ market. All but St. Louis are forecast to move into buyers’ territory during the second half of 2023.”

Here’s a look at the markets with the largest expected increase of homes for sale:

Salt Lake City Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Denver Charlotte Memphis Las Vegas Charleston Colorado Springs St. Louis New Orleans

“In the three markets where inventory is expected to grow the most – Salt Lake City, Dallas and Denver – inventory declined by approximately 20%, 34% and 20%, respectively, between December 2019 and December 2022, compared with 42% elsewhere,” the index found.

On top of this finding, DFW is also the No. 1 buyers’ market among large metros in 2023.