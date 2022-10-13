INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is hurting many families and workers across the nation. As consumers see sky-high prices across the nation, the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

However, some metroplexes are seeing a bigger rise in inflation than others. WalletHub ranked all 23 of the major metros in the U.S. based on which ones were seeing the highest inflation rises.

North Texas, more specifically Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington, saw the 6th highest rise in inflation, ranking the metro above places like Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

These 10 cities saw the highest rise in inflation in the last year, according to the report.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

For the full report, visit WalletHub.