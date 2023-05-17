DALLAS (KDAF) — A unique shopping experience coming to DFW will combine the magic of toys with the convenience of airport travel.

WHP Global, which owns Toy “R” Us, has teamed up with Duty-Free Americas to announce its first airport store at Dallas – Fort Worth International Airport.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duty-Free Americas to introduce the first-ever Toys“R” Us airport store, an exciting new concept that we believe could roll out in airports around the world,” said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global.

The Toys R’ Us store will be located in Terminal A and is set to open for Holiday 2023.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or a vacationing family, the Toys”R” Us Airport Store is designed to be the best destination for kids of all ages.