DALLAS (KDAF) — Adlene Harrison, the first woman that the City of Dallas called mayor, died at the age of 98 over the weekend.

She became the 51st mayor of Dallas in 1976 once she was named acting mayor when Wes Wise resigned to run for U.S. Congress. The Texas Legacy Project says Harrison also served on the Dallas City Council, Administrator of EPA’s Region 6 office, among many other public service seats for Dallas.

Current Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a tweet, “We have lost a Dallas legend. Adlene Harrison had an amazing impact on this city. As the first woman that this city called its mayor, she made history. As a loyal, smart, and caring person, she made countless friends.

“And as a fearless and strong leader, she made Dallas better. We grieve with her friends and family, but we should also celebrate her inspiring 98 years of life. May God rest her spirited soul.”