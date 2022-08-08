DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas-based filmmaker is receiving attention from one of the most prestigious institutions in Hollywood.

Manos De Oro, a short film from Dallas-based Merced Elizondo, was chosen from a pool of 5,000 entries for official selection at The 18th Annual Academy Awards Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival.

“HollyShorts (HSFF) brings together top creators, industry leaders, and companies and has launched many filmmakers into the next stages of their careers,” as stated on their website.

According to a report from AwardsDaily.com, winners of the festival’s top three prizes will be eligible for nomination at the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Festival officials say last year’s HollyShorts festival has six selections nominated for Academy Awards with two of them receiving wins. For more information, visit HollyShorts.com.