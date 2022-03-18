DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas, feature film will be screening at Cinemark 17 On April 30 at 6:50 p.m.

“Forever and a Say” directed by Zeke Jeremiah is the first independent feature film from UTS Productions. UTS Productions is a family-friendly film production company in Dallas that specializes in creating comedy sketches, short films, and feature films for everyone to enjoy.

Zeke is the company’s founder and says he is adamant about focusing on professionalism, safety, performance and having a good time.

UTS Productions is joining the anti-bullying movement by promoting unity and kindness. Zeke describes “Forever and a Day” as a ‘call to action for teens and adults today to stand up for what is right and just within your community.’ The film follows two friends throughout their high school journey as their personal journies collide with decisions that affect them forever.

Admission is by invitation only.

Trailer footage from “Forever and a Day” courtesy Zeke Jeremiah.