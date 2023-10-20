DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for three days filled with cosplay, film and fan culture at the 2023 Dallas Fan Festival.

The festival will include photo ops, cosplay, comics, gaming and much more. With celebrity guests like Charmed star Alyssa Milano, Denis Lawson from the original Star Wars, Rose McIver from iZOMBIE and many other panelists!

“If you’re into comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, or cosplay, come share our playground. You’ll feel out of this world – and right at home,” their website read.

For more information on tickets and itinerary, visit Fan Expo Headquarters.