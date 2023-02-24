DALLAS (KDAF) — While burgers, chicken sandwiches, and tacos dominate American casual dining, you won’t want to ever forget about some delicious fried fish.

Especially since Friday, February 24 is Friday Fish Fry Day in the US!

“Friday Fish Fry Day is a time for friends and families to gather in their favorite restaurants, whether fast food joints or pubs, to enjoy their favorite piece of fried fish over a couple of rounds of beer. It’s a day for bonding over sumptuous food and good conversations and a great opportunity to support your local fishing community and food establishments,” National Today said.

A report from Mashed found the best fish fries to eat around the US and a Dallas eatery was named in the top 16!

Coming in from The Big D is The Old Monk which is an Irish pub that’s been around since the late 90s.

“Here, Atlantic cod is covered in a batter made from Smithwick’s Irish Red and a blend of flours including rice flour, giving the fish a light tempura flavor. The housemade tartar sauce is a mix of roasted garlic, capers, olives, red onion, fresh tarragon, and dill, making it a bright, herbaceous complement to your cod and thick-cut steak fries,” Mashed wrote.