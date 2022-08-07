DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a best platonic friend in their life, there’s no doubting that. Friend dates are of the utmost importance to keep the friendships strong and having a good ole time.

North Texas is filled with some incredible spots to catch up with friends old and new. OpenTable and Bumble say, “Why didn’t anyone tell us that making friends as an adult is hard? One part of it doesn’t have to be—while you were doing the legwork to meet new people, OpenTable was analyzing reservations and reviews to find the 100 best restaurants to meet up with friends new and old.”

The two paired up to rank the 100 best restaurants for a friend date in the entire US and of course, North Texas made the list. Here are the restaurants named on the extensive list:

Texas – Richardson Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine Bob’s Steak & Chop House – Grapevine Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse – Uptown

For the full list, click here!