DALLAS (KDAF) — * Que the classical music*

Netflix’s newest series, Queen Charlotte is trending on the internet as it was recently announced as one of the most-watched shows in the world right now.

A prequel to Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton, it’s a no-brainer that the expansion would gain just as much popularity. With so much buzzing around Netflix’s royals, we have picked suggestions of different Dallas upscale restaurants that the Queen Charlotte characters would frequent.

Maybe if you see yourself in some of these characters, these suggestions *could* be for you — a perfect fit for a king or queen!

Queen Charlotte – Georgie, 4514 Travis St. Unit 132

The queen deserves nothing but the best, that’s why we think that we could totally see her visiting the upscale Georgie by Curtis Stone. Known for its five-star service and star-studded foodies who have stopped by for a bite.

King George – The Mansion, 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.

This Uptown Dallas Luxury hotel and restaurant is fit perfect for a King! Offering a sophisticated and elegant dining room experience, its attentive service would be perfect for all the King’s needs. Even though secretly we know you would find him at Green Light Social later on in the night…

Young Lady Agatha Danbury – The French Room, 1321 Commerce St.

Lady Danbury just like Queen Charlotte has worked hard to be taken seriously by her royal counterparts. The French Room in Downtown Dallas is the definition of ‘classic sophistication’ perfect for European afternoon tea which is available every Wednesday through Sunday.

Young Brimsley – Vidorra, 2642 Main St.

Young Brimsley we can totally see at Vidorra, needing a place to unwind and have fun after a long day being Queen Charlotte’s shadow. Vidorra is a modern Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum known for its good music and festive atmosphere! Not to mention good margaritas perfect after an exhausting day with the Queen.

Reynolds – YardBird Table & Bar, 3656 Howell St.

Reynolds is young King George’s right-hand man and best friend, known for his loyalty. Reynolds can be described as the traditional and rustic valet for the king. YardBird Table & Bar is known for its traditional, yet modern take on its industrial-chic restaurant. Also, Reynolds just seems like he would enjoy good bourbon! Which Yardbird supplies at its Bourbon bar.

Would you dine with these characters at any of these fine establishments?*