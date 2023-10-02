Dallas Dia de Los Muertos Parade and Festival will be on Halloween night starting at 7:30 p.m.

The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Parade and Festival.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). Dia de Los Muertos is a day reserved as a celebration of the life of loved ones who have passed.

“The DSO’s annual tradition features traditional Latin American music and culture, a dazzling program, colorful festivities, decorated ofrendas and fun-filled events for the whole family,” the Dallas Symphony Orchestra website read.

Tickets for the event start at $35. For more information, click here.