DALLAS (KDAF) — After leading 17-14 at halftime, the Dallas Cowboys ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 28-23 on Sunday. The Cowboys are now 5-3, two and a half games behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys loss to the Eagles and shares what to look for in the coming weeks.

See his full thoughts in the segment above.

