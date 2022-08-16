DALLAS (KDAF) — That’s right fanatics, fantasy football season is within reach and drafting the best team is of the utmost importance to win your league and whatever crazy prize is in store while ensuring whatever ridiculous punishment is up for grabs for the worst team.

Naturally, America’s Team wants to help you out! North Texans and anyone just itching to get their fantasy football on in person are encouraged to buy tickets to the Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Fest at The Star in Frisco on Saturday.

Starting at 5 p.m. on August 20 the Cowboys will be teaming up with Miller Lite and bring the hype that is fantasy football to Ford Center and have you draft your team with them. You’ll be able to hear from experts, draft your team and more!

Here’s what you can expect:

“Draft your team while enjoying beats from a live DJ, food and refreshments Get former Dallas Cowboy Demarcus Ware’s thoughts on the NFC East during an on-stage interview Watch as The Players Lounge podcast’s former Dallas Cowboys safeties Danny McCray and Barry Church, join Zach Walchuk and Eric Chiafalo of 105.3 The Fan to talk about the Cowboys season Take part in autograph opportunities, including the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Test your skills in a combine-style activation & more!

“Tickets start at $15 per person. Team VIP Tables of 12 at $25 per player or $300 for the table also are available. Team VIP Tables include your first beer is complimentary. In order to secure all 12 seats, please enter promo code “DRAFTVIP”.”

For more information and tickets, click here.