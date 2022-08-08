DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East Division last year behind a heck-of-a regular season before losing to the talented San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. Now, the offseason is in full swing as training camp is alive and well for teams across the league.

America’s Team wants its fans to mark their calendars in order to know when it’s time to join the team for its offseason festivities as it’s set to host them during practices at The Star in Frisco.

The team tweeted, “Mark your calendars for Training Camp presented by @AmericanAir at @thestarinfrisco! Join us for back-to-back nights of #CowboysCamp, Opening Ceremony, DCC performances & more!”

From August 23-24 for free at the Ford Center, you’ll be able to attend open practices on back-to-back nights in the heart of Frisco. Here’s what you need to know:

August 23

Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m.

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21

August 24

Open practice begins at 6 p.m.