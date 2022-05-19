DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s down to watch some of your favorite Dallas Cowboys hit the diamond and try to hit some dingers for a great cause?

At the ninth annual Reliant Energy Home Run Derby, you can catch some of your favorite Cowboys square up in the batter’s box to help raise money for The Salvation Army.

“#CowboysNation! Come out to cheer on your #DallasCowboys as they hit home runs for charity at the 9th Annual @reliantenergy Home Run Derby!”

Where: Riders Field at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco

When: June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Free admission, “Come see your favorite Cowboys players swing for the fences to raise money for The Salvation Army!”