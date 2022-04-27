DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a way for people to express themselves through artwork on their body; some choose to dawn their favorite sports team and/or athlete to show their undying support.

Did you know that the Dallas Cowboys are the top searched term when it comes to the most popular US sports team tattoos on Google? According to TicketSource‘s research, Sporting Ink, they looked to, “…find out which teams and players across the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB inspire the most fan tattoos, by analyzing Google searches and Instagram posts.”

The term, “Dallas Cowboys tattoo,” garnered 38,200 annual worldwide Google searches which landed the Cowboys in the top spot ahead of Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Phoenix Suns and New York Yankees.

TicketSource says, “There have been more Google searches for Dallas Cowboys tattoos than any other US sports team in the last year. Also popular on social media, the Cowboys have one of the NFL’s largest Instagram followings at 3.9 million followers.”

The fun doesn’t stop there, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, cracked into the most popular US sports athlete tattoos on Google. With 36,900 annual worldwide Google searches, Prescott lands at No. 7 behind Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Tom Brady.

Check out more of their findings on Sporting Ink here.