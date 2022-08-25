DALLAS (KDAF) — Blockchain.com has announced a multi-year partnership with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to be the platform’s first brand ambassador.

Blockchain.com is a global crypto company that helps millions of people around the world safely access cryptocurrency.

Dak will be featured on TV, radio, social media, digital and physical appearances. He will also appear in educational content to help educate football fans about cryptocurrency.

“As I’ve said before, the world needs change,” Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback said in a news release. “Crypto offers a path to financial freedom and stands to transform our relationship with money. I’m honored to help generate awareness alongside Blockchain.com as they work towards building the future of finance.”

Fans can see Dak and the rest of the Cowboys at the Blue Carpet Kickoff Event, sponsored by Blockchain.com. There, Blockchain.com officials will present the first ever Playmaker Award at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco on Thursday, Aug. 25.

