DALLAS (KDAF) — In Round 1 of the NFL Draft, at Pick 24 the Dallas Cowboys selected a familiar face to the North Texas area, offensive tackle Tyler Smith who played college ball at Tulsa and attended a high school in Fort Worth, North Crowley.

Out of high school, according to 247 Sports, Smith was a three-star prospect for the class of 2019.

He ended up choosing to become a Golden Hurrican at Tulsa over Houston, Navy and New Mexico. The 21-year-old will look to protect quarterback Dak Prescott and help the run game in the 2022 season.