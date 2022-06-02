DALLAS (KDAF) — America’s team and the NFL Foundation have announced plans to help support the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022,” Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President, said in a news release. “There are simply no words to describe the pain and sorrow that we feel for the Uvalde community. We hold them tight in our thoughts and continued prayers.”

According to a press release, they will donate $400,000: $200,000 of that going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and $200,000 going to the Uvalde Strong Fund.