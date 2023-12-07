The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys have had a pretty good year! So it comes as no surprise that the team is racking in sponsorships and other deals. The NFL says it’s seeing an unprecedented interest from advertisers – and most fans notice the difference in renovations each year.

Sportsbook Review examines the boom in sponsorships across the NFL to identify which industries dominate the scene, and which franchises earn the most money.

The Dallas Cowboys stadium naming rights deal by AT&T is worth annually $17 to $19 million. Phew! Making it the second most lucrative deal in the NFL, according to the study.

Claiming first spot is the Las Vegas Raiders; their sponsors Allegiant Air shell out a staggering $20-25 million per year for stadium naming rights, the study mentioned.

NFL naming rights sponsorships, according to the study, have increased by 88% in the last 10 years, with corporate financial services increasing by a staggering 700%. Corporate sponsorships from sports betting brands such as DraftKings or FanDuel have skyrocketed by 667% over 5 years.

