DALLAS (KDAF) — Football star, Dak Prescott has set his eyes on other winning ventures, this time off the field.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has just been announced as an investor in a soon-to-launch new ultra-premium tequila brand, Tequila VOLTEO.

“Dak Prescott isn’t only a remarkable athlete and a role model to others, he has a sharp mind for business and marketing, and he doesn’t invest in a project unless he completely and truly believes in it,” said Matt Appleby, the CEO of Dallas-based Zamora Company USA in a statement.

The tequila brand is under the U.S. Company Zamora Company USA and has plans to launch later this year.

According to a press release, the Tequila VOLTEO will have a Blanco, Reposado and Cristalino tequila made from 100% Weber Blue Agave.

