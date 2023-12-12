The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis made a surprise appearance at Raising Cane’s in Dallas today.

Fresh off Sunday night’s win over the Eagles, Lewis stopped by the Dallas Cowboys themed Raising Cane’s to benefit the Jourdan Lewis Foundation.

The foundation supports at-risk youth, aged 8-18, with educational workshops, free youth football camps, holiday giving, food insecurity relief, financial literacy and sports programs.

The fundraiser will run through the rest of the day at Raising Cane’s Restaurants across the metroplex. Cowboys fans and Customers are encouraged to dine in or Drive-Thru a Raising Cane’s Restaurant to participate.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Raising Cane’s to spread some joy this holiday season through my foundation, the Jourdan Lewis Foundation,” said Lewis. “The Jourdan Lewis Foundation supports and empowers our at-risk youth in Dallas, and in my hometown of Detroit, through educational workshops, free youth football camps, holiday giving, food insecurity, and financial literacy programs and grassroots sports programs. I hope Cowboys fans will come out and enjoy a Chicken Finger meal with us tomorrow, and help us help kids in need this holiday season.”

Lewis was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 draft, and has spent the last seven seasons on “America’s Team.” The Cornerback has contributed to the Cowboys defense in 11 of the team’s 13 contests this season, including Sunday night’s monumental win over the Philadelphia Eagles.