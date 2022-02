DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will read to the students of Life School Oak Cliff Elementary as a part of Read Across America Day, March 2.

Every year, schools and communities across the nation celebrate Read Across America Day to emphasize the joy of reading.

The cheerleaders will show up at Life School at 8 a.m. Officials say Life School and Region 10 Education Service Center will host several Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and other special guests to read to students.