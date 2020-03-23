Dallas County under shelter-in-place order

DALLAS, TX — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a shelter-in-place order for the county on Sunday in response to the coronavirus in North Texas.

The Stay Home Stay Safe order requires all Dallas County residents to shelter in place, only leaving their homes for “essential activities”.

The order also states that all businesses operating within Dallas County, except those deemed as Essential Businesses, are required to cease all activities at locations located within the County.

The order goes into effect on March 23, 2020, at 11:59 pm until April 3rd, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

Activities and businesses listed as essential can be found in the order below.