Dallas County reports highest single-day coronavirus cases as Texas prepares to partially reopen

DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS (KDAF) – Dallas County officials are reporting that as of Thursday, 179 new additional cases coronavirus have been confirmed. 5 new deaths were reported, including a man in his 20’s from Balch Springs.

This brings the total case count in Dallas County to 3,531, with 104 deaths.

“Today is our highest number of daily reported COVID-19 positive cases thus far” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, ‘DCHHS epidemiologists tell us that the increase stems from a change in CDC guidelines allowing our frontline workers like grocery store and big box store employees to be tested without symptoms at our drive-thru locations.”

These new cases come as Texas prepares to partially reopen on Friday following orders from Governor Greg Abbott.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that he will let the state’s stay-at-home order expire Thursday, allowing businesses such as retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls to reopen. However, the can only open at 25% capacity.