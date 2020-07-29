Dallas County reports 36 COVID-19 deaths, a record high

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — On Wednesday Dallas County reported 36 new COVID-19 related deaths, a record single-day reporting high.

There were also 704 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

Total there have been 48,732 cases in the county, including 658 confirmed deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, in part, “Today’s 36 deaths is a new single day reporting record and is a somber reminder of the seriousness of this outbreak. We must continue the spirit of sacrifice for the community good that has led people to forgo unnecessary trips, stay home as much as possible, maintain six foot distancing, and always wear a mask around people outside their homes.”