Dallas County reports 237 new cases of coronavirus, continuing upward trend

The upward trend continues as Texas businesses begin to reopen

DALLAS, COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) – On Monday Dallas County officials released new numbers that continue the upward trend of positive coronavirus cases.

The county reports that as of May 4, there were 237 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more related deaths in Dallas County. This follows last week’s reports that had some of the highest numbers of new cases throughout the week.

There have been 4,370 confirmed coronavirus cases in Dallas County, including 114 deaths.

In a statement, County Judge Clay Jenkins said “Today’s numbers continue an upward trend of positive cases. Dallas County will supplement its #SaferAtHome order today to make the Governor’s recommendations for reopened services requirements in Dallas County. The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve”

Governor Abbott let the stay-at-home order expire and has allowed some business across the state to start reopening at limited capacity.

On Monday, Tarrant County reported 40 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths.

