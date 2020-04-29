Dallas County on pace for highest average daily count of COVID-19 cases, officials say

DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS (KDAF) – On Wednesday Dallas County reported 112 new cases of coronavirus, making it the fourth highest day of positive tests. Five new coronavirus related deaths were also reported.

In a statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins put the numbers in perspective.

He says “Unfortunately, halfway through the week we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID-19 cases this week. The five deaths yesterday bring the midweek total to 18. These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation. #StayHomeSaveLives. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,”

The five deaths reported were people ranging from 50 to 90 years old.

The reported cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization offers an insight to those who are being hit hardest by the virus. 79% of hospitalized cases in Dallas County have been “critical infrastructure” workers ranging from healthcare, food and agriculture, public works and other essential industries.

Of the 99 deaths in Dallas County, 40% have been associated with long term care facilities.