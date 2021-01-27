Dallas County officials report record COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period

DALLAS (KDAF) – Officials reported 1,671 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Wednesday.

274 cases are considered probable.

40 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. This marks a record number of deaths for the county in a 24-hour period.



“ It is up to all of us to make the small sacrifices that patriotism requires at this time to keep our community and our country as strong as possible in the battle against COVID,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The total cases in Dallas County now stands at 222,409. The county has a total of 2,092 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.