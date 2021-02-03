Dallas County officials release record number of COVID-related deaths in a 24-hour period

DALLAS (KDAF) – Officials reported 1,356 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Wednesday.
340 cases are considered probable.
50 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. This marks a record number of deaths for the county in a 24-hour period.
“ Now’s the time to strengthen our resolve, trade fear for faith in the science & the facts that have proven to be effective in keeping us safer, & focus not on what your neighbor could do but on what each one of us can do to be a little bit stronger in the battle against COVID,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
The total cases in Dallas County now stands at 231,411. The county has a total of 2,320 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.