Dallas County leads state in COVID-19 cases as numbers climb across North Texas

Dallas County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Texas climbs, Dallas County leads the entire state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of March 27, there are 367 confirmed cases of the disease in Dallas County with 7 reported deaths.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Tarrant County now has 100 confirmed cases, Denton County has 83, and Collin County has 88.

As of this writing, there are 1,396 reported cases in Texas with 18 deaths related to COVID-19. President Trump approved a Texas Disaster Declaration due to the coronavirus.

