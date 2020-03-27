Live Now
Coronavirus – Facts Not Fear live stream

Dallas County leads state in COVID-19 cases as numbers climb across North Texas

Local

Dallas County has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Texas climbs, Dallas County leads the entire state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of March 27, there are 367 confirmed cases of the disease in Dallas County with 7 reported deaths.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Tarrant County now has 100 confirmed cases, Denton County has 83, and Collin County has 88.

As of this writing, there are 1,396 reported cases in Texas with 18 deaths related to COVID-19. President Trump approved a Texas Disaster Declaration due to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News