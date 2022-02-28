DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins revised Dallas County’s mask order this weekend to reflect updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the revised order, Judge Jenkins is dropping the requirement to wear a mask in any setting other than jails, long-term care facilities and healthcare settings.

In a tweet, Judge Jenkins says although masks are not required anymore, they are still strongly recommended for immunocompromised individuals in indoor settings outside of their homes with immunocompromised or medically frail people, including the elderly.

The judge made this revision Friday, Feb. 25.