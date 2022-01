DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says there will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart Supercenter at 1521 N. Cockrell Hill Road.

Judge Jenkins says the clinic will have all doses of Pfizer and Moderna available as well as the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-years old and older. There is no preregistration required.