DALLAS (KDAF) — If your child still has not received their back-to-school immunizations, here is an opportunity for them to do so.

Dallas County Health and Human Services are hosting a Back to School Rally on Saturday, July 30, where they will be administering free immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those who get a COVID-19 shot will be able to claim a $25 gift card from Walmart. The rally will be located at New Light Church at 1300 S Beltline Rd in Mesquite from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!