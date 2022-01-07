DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting the week of January 10 the Dallas County Health Department is opening four new COVID-19 testing sites across the county.

The Health Department says appointments can start being made now at www.mycovidappointment.com. Appointments will be required at three of the four locations.

New testing sites information

Dallas College North Lake Campus Start date of Monday, Jan. 10 Open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required

Trinity View Park Start date of Monday, Jan. 10 Open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required

Thurgood Marshall Rec Center Start date of Tuesday, Jan. 11 Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment reqiured

Fair Park Start date of Wednesday, Jan. 12 Open Sunday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged

