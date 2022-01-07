DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting the week of January 10 the Dallas County Health Department is opening four new COVID-19 testing sites across the county.
The Health Department says appointments can start being made now at www.mycovidappointment.com. Appointments will be required at three of the four locations.
New testing sites information
- Dallas College North Lake Campus
- Start date of Monday, Jan. 10
- Open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Appointment required
- Trinity View Park
- Start date of Monday, Jan. 10
- Open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Appointment required
- Thurgood Marshall Rec Center
- Start date of Tuesday, Jan. 11
- Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Appointment reqiured
- Fair Park
- Start date of Wednesday, Jan. 12
- Open Sunday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Appointments are strongly encouraged