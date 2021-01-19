Dallas County adds 1,589 new COVID-19 cases in Monday update; Available ICU beds dwindle

DALLAS (KDAF) – Officials reported 1,589 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Sunday.

238 cases are considered probable.

16 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

The total cases in Dallas County now stands at 208,991. The county has a total of 1,887 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is encouraging, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to stop and slow the spread of this virus, since they also show that hospitalizations have increased 53% compared to one month ago. We must continue to follow the doctors’ recommendations to best protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

According to North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, there were 26 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County.

Dallas County recently launched its ‘mega’ public site for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Park.

There are two other vaccination sites at Parkland and UTSW.