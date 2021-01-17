Dallas County adds 1,377 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday update; Tarrant County adds 1,611 new cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DALLAS (KDAF) – Officials reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Sunday.

66 cases are considered probable.

13 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

The total cases in Dallas County now stands at 207,640. The county has a total of 1,871 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday, health officials announced a Dallas County man contracted the COVID-19 variant strain.

The patient is identified as a Dallas man in his 20s.

The man is said to have no recent history of travel outside the U.S. According to health officials, Dallas County has the second highest case count in the state.



Dallas County recently launched its ‘mega’ public site for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Park.

There are two other vaccination sites at Parkland and UTSW.

In Tarrant County, health officials reported 1,611 new cases.

This brings the total cases in the county to 192,497. Total deaths now stand at 1,852 after Sunday’s update.