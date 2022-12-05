DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies.

It may be the most wonderful time of the year thanks to the holidays, but don’t forget daily holidays are occurring as well and one over the weekend had a lot of attention; Sunday, December 4 was National Cookie Day!

“Come on — does this one really need elaboration? We’ve all got fond memories, filled with nostalgia, of eating cookies as a youngster. For most of us, that love for cookies never left us,” National Today said.

So, if you’re looking to give a tasty gift to yourself or to a loved one, why not find the very best? We checked out a report of the 10 most popular American cookies from Tatse Atlas, according to food experts and the best of two of the 10 best cookies in the country can be found at a Texas cookie store.

No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

No. 2 Snickerdoodle

Food experts have given Dallas cookie spot JD’s Chippery top rankings when it comes to snickerdoodles and chocolate chip cookies among shops in the country.

The shop says, “Each batch is handcrafted by folks who understand the importance of using quality ingredients and baking from the heart. Whether you’re ordering for a friend, relative, customer or yourself, we think you’ll find that our crunchy on the outside – soft on the inside cookies are the perfect gift for any reason, or any season.”