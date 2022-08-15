DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is being recognized for her contributions to her community.

The Family Place has announced that Congresswoman Johson will receive the Texas Trailblazer Award at its annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The Texas Trailblazer Awards honor those who create positive change in the community. Officials say the luncheon is a critical fundraiser for the family place, with philanthropists, corporate executives, members of the media and other North Texas leaders attending.

“Congresswoman Johnson’s perseverance, initiative, and leadership are markers of a true trailblazer. She has blazed a trail for future generations of girls as a woman of many firsts in her esteemed career. She truly embodies what it means to be a trailblazer,” Mimi Sterling, CEO of The Family Place, said in a news release.

Congresswoman Johnson is the first African American and woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. She is the highest-ranking Texan on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

For more information about the luncheon, click here.