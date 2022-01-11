DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas College will open tuition-free Bezos Academy preschools on its Cedar Valley and Mountain View Campuses in the fall of 2022.

Bezos Academy is a nonprofit working to build a network of tuition-free preschools. The academy looks to provide year-round, full-day programming, five days a week for kids 3-to-5-years-old from low-income families.

The college signed a 10-year lease agreement with the academy, and a part of that agreement means operating expenses for the preschool are covered by the Bezos Academy at no cost to the families it will serve.

“The need for Bezos Academies in North Texas is significant,” said Dallas College Chancellor Dr. Joe May. “Nearly one in 10 children in America live in Texas, and one in four children in Texas live in North Texas. For most of these children, both parents are in the workforce. The demand for more high-quality early childhood education must be met, and it’s a big reason why we are so grateful to partner with the Bezos vision in the form of brick-and-mortar schools that will eventually serve countless families in Dallas County.”

Families that earn up to 400% of the Federal Poverty Level with children aged 3-4 are able to apply (admissions preference is given to foster children and children experiencing homelessness). You can learn more about the preschool and the application and selection process here.

The preschools will be located at 3030 N. Dallas Ave., Lancaster, and at 4849 W. Illinois Ave.