DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is getting representation at the World Food Championships Final Table challenge in Columbia, South Carolina.

19-year-old Dallas College Student Chef Preston Nguyen will compete against nine other chefs for a chance to win $100,000. The young chef earned his spot after winning the WFC competition in Dallas last year.

“This upcoming Final Table competition is a Cinderella story come true,” Nguyen said in a news release. “I have always had a passion for food and had planned on working hard and walking down the culinary path. With the win in November and the support of Dallas College, so many doors have opened.”