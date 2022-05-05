DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas College Student Chef Preston Nguyen, 19, has become the youngest chef to win the World Food Championship Final Table challenge.

“This has been a huge blessing to be able to compete with my parents and have such a supportive group of friends and family to help me get here! This competition has brought us closer together and given us memories to last a lifetime. We put so much hard work into doing our best this past weekend and it’s a great feeling knowing the judges appreciated our efforts,” Preston said in a press release. “This experience has been surreal, and I am trying to soak up and enjoy every second … although we have [Dallas College] finals coming up in two days.”

The Arlington teen competed against nine other chefs for a chance to win $100,000, which he won. The young chef earned his spot after winning the WFC competition in Dallas last year.





